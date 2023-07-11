World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $61.84 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,656,000. Avala Global LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 387,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 352,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 675.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 337,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

