Auddia (AUUD) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Auddia to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Auddia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Auddia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 533 2989 4741 73 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Auddia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.72 Auddia Competitors $948.27 million -$78.86 million -8.34

This table compares Auddia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auddia’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -101.37% -2,185.83% -229.40%

Risk & Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Auddia beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.