Critical Survey: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $104.56 million 2.46 -$14.47 million ($0.54) -23.07 TuSimple $8.69 million 52.68 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.01

Profitability

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Asure Software and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -10.63% 2.89% 1.03% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 1 0 6 0 2.71 TuSimple 4 5 0 0 1.56

Asure Software currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TuSimple

(Get Free Report)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

