Critical Comparison: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) vs. Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMH Properties and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given UMH Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $195.78 million 5.04 -$4.85 million ($0.67) -24.24 Necessity Retail REIT $446.44 million 2.15 -$82.51 million ($1.25) -5.71

This table compares UMH Properties and Necessity Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UMH Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Necessity Retail REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. UMH Properties pays out -122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -4.78% -3.04% -0.72% Necessity Retail REIT -30.36% -8.77% -3.07%

Summary

UMH Properties beats Necessity Retail REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Free Report)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.