Contrasting Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)

Kaltura and BlackBerry are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -37.78% -127.52% -30.39% BlackBerry N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 1 3 1 0 2.00 BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaltura and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kaltura presently has a consensus price target of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $170.37 million 1.79 -$68.50 million ($0.48) -4.65 BlackBerry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackBerry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaltura.

Summary

Kaltura beats BlackBerry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

