Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Critical Analysis

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coterra Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 15 5 0 2.25 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.14 $4.07 billion $5.24 4.87 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coterra Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas



Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

