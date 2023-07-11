Critical Contrast: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) versus D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and D.R. Horton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A D.R. Horton $33.48 billion 1.21 $5.86 billion $14.83 8.04

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of D.R. Horton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Homes Group and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% D.R. Horton 15.39% 25.94% 17.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Homes Group and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A D.R. Horton 1 7 8 0 2.44

D.R. Horton has a consensus target price of $117.09, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given D.R. Horton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Risk & Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

