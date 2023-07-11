Comparing Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $10.48 million 0.48 -$21.51 million N/A N/A Semantix $50.76 million 3.52 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerbridge Technologies and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.98%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semantix beats Powerbridge Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, customs and government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

