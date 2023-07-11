Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.