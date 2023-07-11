Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.97 billion 1.01 $129.99 million $0.69 23.58 BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 2 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 4.07% 7.59% 3.13% BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16%

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

