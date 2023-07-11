Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT at $53.83

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,503.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.80 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

