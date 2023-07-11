Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives $31.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.