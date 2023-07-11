Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRTN shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. Triton International has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Get Free Report

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

