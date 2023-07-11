Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $2.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

