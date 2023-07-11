APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $46.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

