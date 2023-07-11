Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

