Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $144.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.13 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.