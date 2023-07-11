United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $32.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $48.26.
Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
