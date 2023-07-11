Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 630.75

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.75 ($8.11).

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.49) to GBX 605 ($7.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.59) to GBX 560 ($7.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($392.19). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LON:BP opened at GBX 454.55 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 471.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.36. The company has a market capitalization of £79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 432.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

