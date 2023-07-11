PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $90.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE PVH opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

