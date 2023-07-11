Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,461.67

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,489.17 ($32.02).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($32.81) to GBX 2,370 ($30.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.23) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.77) to GBX 2,715 ($34.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.88) to GBX 2,500 ($32.16) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

BHP opened at GBX 2,259.50 ($29.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,347.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,506.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($37.06).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.