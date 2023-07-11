Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $189.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:AYI opened at $165.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

