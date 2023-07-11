Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $221.60

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $213.33 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

