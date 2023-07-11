Comparing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) & Its Competitors

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,205 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 375.44% 7.79% 4.90%

Dividends

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays out -2,345.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 1,137.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 1079 4642 6009 82 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.48%. Given Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund -$119.82 million N/A -154.73 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors $215.66 million -$7.11 million -18.85

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund competitors beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was formed on December 2, 2016 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.