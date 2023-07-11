Financial Review: Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JE Cleantech and Smiths Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.56 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Smiths Group $3.42 billion 2.08 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JE Cleantech and Smiths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Smiths Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Smiths Group has a consensus price target of $1,850.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,011.06%. Given Smiths Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smiths Group is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smiths Group beats JE Cleantech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, and construction markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

