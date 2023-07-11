Head-To-Head Analysis: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Atlanticus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.67 $64.21 million $1.16 16.14 Atlanticus $270.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus.

This table compares Green Dot and Atlanticus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 4.20% 13.13% 2.32% Atlanticus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Dot and Atlanticus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Summary

Green Dot beats Atlanticus on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

