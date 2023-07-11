Comparing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV)

Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Stevia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Stevia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stevia and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevia N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest -800.58% -45.62% -24.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevia N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.05 AppHarvest $22.44 million 3.03 -$176.65 million ($1.63) -0.27

This table compares Stevia and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stevia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stevia and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevia 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 2 1 0 2.33

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.15%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Stevia.

Summary

Stevia beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. The company was formerly known as Interpro Management Corp. and changed its name to Stevia Corp. in March 2011. Stevia Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build climate-resilient food system. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. AppHarvest, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

