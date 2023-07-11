Financial Review: Man Group (MNGPF) and Its Rivals

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,205 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Man Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Man Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Man Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Group N/A N/A N/A Man Group Competitors 375.44% 7.79% 4.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Man Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Man Group N/A N/A 99.01 Man Group Competitors $215.66 million -$7.11 million -18.43

Analyst Recommendations

Man Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Man Group. Man Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Man Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Man Group Competitors 1079 4642 6009 82 2.43

Man Group currently has a consensus price target of $300.50, indicating a potential upside of 10,262.07%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.10%. Given Man Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Man Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Man Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Man Group pays out 274.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 1,137.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Man Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Man Group rivals beat Man Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities. The firm distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions and to private investors through a global network of intermediaries. Man Group Limited was founded in 1783 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.