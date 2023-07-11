MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Critical Survey

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MOGU and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $33.79 million 0.63 -$24.94 million N/A N/A American Well $277.19 million 2.07 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -0.95

MOGU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MOGU and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38

American Well has a consensus price target of $4.28, suggesting a potential upside of 109.56%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

American Well beats MOGU on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

