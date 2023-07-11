Head to Head Survey: Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) vs. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) and Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Jumbo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jumbo 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.52%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Jumbo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM -2.11% 1.86% 0.84% Jumbo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Jumbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Jumbo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.21 billion 0.22 $29.61 million ($0.69) -10.90 Jumbo N/A N/A N/A $0.76 37.51

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Jumbo. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jumbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Jumbo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, Vital Choice, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Jumbo

(Get Free Report)

Jumbo S.A. engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties. Jumbo S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.