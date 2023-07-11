DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) versus SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Critical Survey

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $4.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SmartFinancial pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares SmartFinancial and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 22.39% 10.81% 0.97% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 6 1 0 2.14 DBS Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.02%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and DBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $186.55 million 1.96 $43.02 million $2.74 7.86 DBS Group $15.59 billion 3.81 $5.94 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats DBS Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.