Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Head-To-Head Survey

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Free Report) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Malt Group and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Malt Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer 2.82% 7.58% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Malt Group and Boston Beer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Malt Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boston Beer 6 5 3 0 1.79

Earnings and Valuation

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $307.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than United Malt Group.

This table compares United Malt Group and Boston Beer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Malt Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer $2.09 billion 1.82 $67.26 million $4.86 63.71

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than United Malt Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Boston Beer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Beer beats United Malt Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Malt Group

(Get Free Report)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.