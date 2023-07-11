DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $127.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. DexCom has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

