Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $76.13

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in DTE Energy by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

