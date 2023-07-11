Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $49.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 1.9 %

TPR opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.