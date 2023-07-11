Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $276.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.78.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

