Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$8.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6602238 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

