Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $108.36

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,105 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,466,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,622,000 after purchasing an additional 196,015 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $5,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

