Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $44.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.93.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

