New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

