Comparing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Sandstorm Gold and Vox Royalty are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sandstorm Gold pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 16.06 $78.36 million $0.37 14.22 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 13.69 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27% Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.66, indicating a potential upside of 83.58%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Vox Royalty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

