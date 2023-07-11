Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) vs. FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Critical Survey

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intellinetics and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 1.02% 5.92% 2.52% FalconStor Software -11.08% N/A -11.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $15.50 million 0.96 $20,000.00 $0.03 122.33 FalconStor Software $10.05 million 0.71 -$1.80 million ($0.38) -2.63

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellinetics beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

