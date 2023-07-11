Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Critical Contrast

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% Taboola.com -3.43% 0.31% 0.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.38 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.13 Taboola.com $1.37 billion 0.71 -$11.98 million ($0.15) -21.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sangoma Technologies and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Taboola.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 273.24%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

