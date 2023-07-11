Comparing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -26.51 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.43) -8.26

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99% Perpetua Resources N/A -29.74% -26.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Loncor Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Loncor Gold presently has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 220.63%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 174.65%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds interest in the Adumbi project, which is located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds interest in the Isiro properties that consist of exploration permits situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

