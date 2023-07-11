Head to Head Review: AB Industrivärden (publ) (IDTVF) vs. Its Competitors

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,205 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AB Industrivärden (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of AB Industrivärden (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Industrivärden (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 1079 4642 6009 82 2.43

Profitability

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.48%. Given AB Industrivärden (publ)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AB Industrivärden (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 375.44% 7.79% 4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A 1.71 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors $215.66 million -$7.11 million -18.85

AB Industrivärden (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AB Industrivärden (publ). AB Industrivärden (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

AB Industrivärden (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. AB Industrivärden (publ) pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 1,137.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Industrivärden (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AB Industrivärden (publ) competitors beat AB Industrivärden (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio. AB Industrivärden was founded in 1944 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

