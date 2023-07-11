Reviewing Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (FMFG) & Its Rivals

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) is one of 288 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Farmers and Merchants Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A 17.96 Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Competitors $3.03 billion $637.75 million 233.20

Analyst Recommendations

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers and Merchants Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Competitors 1106 3299 3248 22 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 345.42%. Given Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Competitors 33.42% 10.72% 0.95%

Dividends

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares competitors beat Farmers and Merchants Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements. The company also provides credit for residential mortgages, including federal housing administration and veterans affairs loans; construction loans; home equity lines; personal installment loans; and other consumer financing, as well as finances commerce and industry by providing credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community. In addition, it offers commercial lending, which includes commercial mortgages, land acquisition and development loans, lines of credit, accounts receivable financing, and term loans for fixed asset purchases, as well as loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture. Further, the company provides automated teller machine, internet, mobile banking, and automated telephone services, as well as debit and credit cards. It serves customers through its office located in Upperco, Maryland; branches located in Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Owings Mills, Eldersburg, and Westminster, Maryland; and a satellite branch located in Westminster, Maryland. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland.

