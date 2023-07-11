StockNews.com Downgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Hold

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
HNI Stock Performance
HNI stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. HNI has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $36.89.
HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.
