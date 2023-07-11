StockNews.com Downgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Hold

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

HNI stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. HNI has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $36.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

