Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

