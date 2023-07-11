Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
