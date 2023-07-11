Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $407.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

