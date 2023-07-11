Brokers Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.7 %

ERF opened at $14.83 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,379,000 after buying an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $56,997,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after buying an additional 776,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

